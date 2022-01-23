CI Investments Inc. Has $1 Million Stock Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,333 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPX. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,473,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 95.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,448,960 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $87,358,000 after purchasing an additional 707,350 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 1,017.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 769,686 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $46,404,000 after purchasing an additional 700,798 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 39.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,210,766 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $133,286,000 after purchasing an additional 628,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 46.8% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,820,817 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $111,744,000 after purchasing an additional 580,203 shares in the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LPX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.60.

In related news, CEO William Bradley Southern acquired 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.24 per share, for a total transaction of $359,734.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPX opened at $64.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $79.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.99.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.45. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 101.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.10%.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

