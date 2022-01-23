CI Investments Inc. Has $852.77 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 259,593 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.2% of CI Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Amazon.com worth $852,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.0% in the third quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $16,911,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.7% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 25,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $85,275,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the third quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 561 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the third quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,703 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,594,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.9% in the third quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 425 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Thirty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,207.05.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 86,314 shares of company stock valued at $292,824,570 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $2,852.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,395.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,412.74. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,841.41 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $12.37 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

