CI Investments Inc. Increases Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,659 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 9,069 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,187 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,171 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,311 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, American Research & Management Co. lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 9,435 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $228.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.21. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $176.36 and a 12-month high of $242.99.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 30.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.63.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

