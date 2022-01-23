CI Investments Inc. Reduces Stock Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

CI Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,453 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in OneMain by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in OneMain by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 410,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,704,000 after purchasing an additional 22,426 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in OneMain in the 3rd quarter worth $1,100,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in OneMain by 181.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 7,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in OneMain by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,025,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,767,000 after purchasing an additional 136,327 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OneMain alerts:

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,730.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.12 per share, with a total value of $126,270.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

OMF has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of OneMain from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of OneMain in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OneMain presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.85.

Shares of NYSE OMF opened at $50.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.26. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.45 and a 52-week high of $63.19. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.95.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. OneMain had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF).

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.