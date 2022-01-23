CI Investments Inc. Sells 3,975 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,975 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STLD. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,120,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $424,387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957,441 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,591,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,286,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,312 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 172.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,378,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,151,000 after buying an additional 871,839 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,508,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,152,000 after buying an additional 776,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,112,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,905,000 after acquiring an additional 711,503 shares during the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $555,672.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $52.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.77 and a 12 month high of $74.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.38%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

