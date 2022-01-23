Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Position Trimmed by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,898 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of Cincinnati Financial worth $22,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 27,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,935,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 50,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after acquiring an additional 7,327 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 132.4% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 21,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after buying an additional 12,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 176.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 37,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after buying an additional 23,966 shares in the last quarter. 66.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CINF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.67.

Shares of CINF stock opened at $114.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $83.56 and a 12 month high of $127.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.43 and a 200-day moving average of $118.36. The firm has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.67.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.41. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 28.05%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.22%.

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 855 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $116.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,872.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

