Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$16.81.
Several research firms have commented on CGX. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Cineplex from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. raised their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$15.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. CIBC upgraded Cineplex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$16.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Cineplex from C$18.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.
Cineplex stock traded down C$0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$13.03. The stock had a trading volume of 515,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,099. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of C$825.36 million and a PE ratio of -1.80. Cineplex has a 52 week low of C$10.11 and a 52 week high of C$16.76.
About Cineplex
Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.
