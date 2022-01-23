Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$16.81.

Several research firms have commented on CGX. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Cineplex from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. raised their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$15.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. CIBC upgraded Cineplex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$16.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Cineplex from C$18.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Cineplex stock traded down C$0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$13.03. The stock had a trading volume of 515,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,099. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of C$825.36 million and a PE ratio of -1.80. Cineplex has a 52 week low of C$10.11 and a 52 week high of C$16.76.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.35) by C($0.18). The business had revenue of C$250.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$240.20 million. Research analysts predict that Cineplex will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cineplex

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

