Citadel Price Down 64.7% Over Last Week (CTL)

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded 49.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Citadel has a total market cap of $11,618.72 and approximately $54.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Citadel coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Citadel has traded 64.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000020 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Citadel Coin Profile

Citadel (CTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. The official website for Citadel is citadelplatform.io. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Citadel is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency, like Bitcoin. It is a rebrand from the Bitcedi project which was a fork from digitalnote based on CryptoNote and anonymous technology and updated with a unique untraceable encrypted messaging system and blockchain based deposits. Nobody owns or controls Bitcedi, it uses peer-to-peer technology and fair ASIC-resistant PoW mining process to operate with no central authority.Citadel is a community-driven cryptocurrency, easy to mine, meant to be widely accepted by merchants, consumers and the normal day to day person without any hassle. “

Buying and Selling Citadel

