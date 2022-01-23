Citigroup Inc. Acquires 3,856 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.07% of Molina Healthcare worth $10,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total transaction of $1,545,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total value of $91,503.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $318.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $316.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stephens lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $256.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.69.

Shares of MOH stock opened at $278.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.73. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.81 and a twelve month high of $328.11.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.36 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

