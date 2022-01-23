Citigroup Inc. Acquires 90,491 Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 407.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,491 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.26% of Spectrum Brands worth $10,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPB. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 246.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPB opened at $89.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.60. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.26 and a 1-year high of $107.22. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.62.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.42). Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPB. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Spectrum Brands to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.57.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

