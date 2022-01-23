Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stake in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 426,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,576 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.17% of Virgin Galactic worth $10,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPCE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Virgin Galactic by 19.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,677,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,259 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,458,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,011,000 after buying an additional 1,733,819 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,775,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,660,000 after buying an additional 1,253,420 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 178.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,455,000 after buying an additional 549,157 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,102,000. Institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

Virgin Galactic stock opened at $8.47 on Friday. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.46 and a fifty-two week high of $62.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.74.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPCE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut Virgin Galactic from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.88.

In other Virgin Galactic news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 15,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $300,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE).

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.