Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,306 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 17,775 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.53% of Progress Software worth $11,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Progress Software by 240.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 156,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,236,000 after buying an additional 110,471 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Progress Software in the second quarter worth about $74,464,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Progress Software by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,486,929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,770,000 after buying an additional 19,354 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Progress Software by 7.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,680 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Progress Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Progress Software alerts:

In other Progress Software news, EVP Gary Quinn sold 15,216 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $791,992.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRGS stock opened at $44.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.74. Progress Software Co. has a one year low of $39.91 and a one year high of $53.99.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.18. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 41.16%. Equities research analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is currently 38.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PRGS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Progress Software from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Progress Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.20.

Progress Software Profile

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS).

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.