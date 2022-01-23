Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 133.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,819 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.10% of Toro worth $10,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Toro by 1.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 122,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Toro by 2.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 837,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,076,000 after acquiring an additional 21,090 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Toro by 7.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Toro by 13.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,256,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,328,000 after acquiring an additional 833,909 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of Toro by 428.0% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after acquiring an additional 32,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

TTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of Toro stock opened at $93.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.59. The Toro Company has a 1 year low of $91.43 and a 1 year high of $118.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.75.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Toro had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 10.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. Toro’s payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

