Citigroup Inc. Buys 20,569 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 30.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,242 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,569 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.23% of Qualys worth $9,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Qualys by 126.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 457 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Qualys by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Qualys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Qualys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Qualys by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,441 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Qualys from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Qualys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Qualys from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.88.

In other news, major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 255,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.73, for a total transaction of $32,156,327.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $84,006.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 413,473 shares of company stock worth $51,547,060. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Qualys stock opened at $124.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.91 and a beta of 0.69. Qualys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.26 and a fifty-two week high of $148.84.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $104.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.14 million. Qualys had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

