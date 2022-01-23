Citigroup Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,194 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $9,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1,440.0% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 219.0% during the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $82,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $86.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.25. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $85.29 and a 12 month high of $92.47.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.