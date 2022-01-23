Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stock Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,106 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 21,216 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.12% of SEI Investments worth $9,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 305.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in SEI Investments by 116.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SEI Investments in the second quarter worth $53,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SEI Investments in the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in SEI Investments by 32.6% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $57.73 on Friday. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $52.12 and a fifty-two week high of $65.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.53.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $485.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.33 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 28.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, December 13th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to purchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.92%.

In related news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin Barr sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $2,385,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,500 shares of company stock worth $4,193,755. Corporate insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial started coverage on SEI Investments in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.50.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

