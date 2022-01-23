Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,522 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Whirlpool worth $11,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WHR. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the second quarter worth $220,608,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 6.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,959,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,007,000 after buying an additional 315,676 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the second quarter worth $40,247,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 303.4% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 188,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,471,000 after buying an additional 141,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 13.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,027,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,079,000 after buying an additional 118,401 shares in the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.67, for a total value of $211,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WHR opened at $201.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $180.44 and a 12-month high of $257.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $226.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.75.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $6.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.53. Whirlpool had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 34.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WHR shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $208.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Whirlpool has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.23.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.