Citigroup Inc. Grows Stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 27.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,247 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,619 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Voya Financial worth $11,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Voya Financial by 247.5% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 556 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA grew its position in Voya Financial by 222.4% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Voya Financial by 305.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 304 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Voya Financial in the second quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Voya Financial in the third quarter worth $166,000.

VOYA opened at $69.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.59. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.46 and a 1-year high of $74.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.45.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $453.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 5.15%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Voya Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Voya Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.15.

In related news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 19,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,355,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Clyde Landon Jr. Cobb sold 2,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $190,448.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,678 shares of company stock valued at $2,548,328 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

