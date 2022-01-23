Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Alleghany worth $10,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in Y. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Alleghany during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Alleghany during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Alleghany during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Alleghany during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the second quarter worth $208,000. 84.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alleghany alerts:

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Alleghany in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of NYSE Y opened at $652.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $670.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $663.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.66. Alleghany Co. has a 1 year low of $563.47 and a 1 year high of $737.89.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.60) by $3.34. Alleghany had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.23 EPS.

In other Alleghany news, President Joseph Patrick Brandon acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $652.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,631,125.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian H. Chippendale sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.40, for a total transaction of $181,818.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alleghany Profile

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.