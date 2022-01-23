Citigroup Inc. Has $10.04 Million Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 78.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275,970 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $10,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 131.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter Zippelius sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total transaction of $387,900,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen Flynn sold 2,472 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.64, for a total transaction of $288,334.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,007,540 shares of company stock valued at $388,833,744. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTLT shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Catalent in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Catalent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.33.

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $102.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.32. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.86 and a fifty-two week high of $142.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.57.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 14.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

