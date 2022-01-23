Citigroup Inc. Has $10.07 Million Stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 417,520 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 65,757 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.09% of Invesco worth $10,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Invesco by 248.4% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 24,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 17,175 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of Invesco by 389.0% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 173,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after acquiring an additional 138,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Invesco by 16.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 931,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,452,000 after acquiring an additional 132,400 shares during the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $21.94 on Friday. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $20.47 and a 12-month high of $29.71. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.59 and a 200-day moving average of $24.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Invesco had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.77%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IVZ. BMO Capital Markets raised Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Invesco from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Invesco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Invesco from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Invesco in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.58.

In other news, Director Colin Meadows sold 47,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $1,219,906.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

