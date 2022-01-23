Citigroup Inc. Has $10.24 Million Stock Position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 616,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187,579 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $10,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in CNH Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CNH Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in CNH Industrial by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in CNH Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in CNH Industrial by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares during the last quarter. 35.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CNHI. Zacks Investment Research lowered CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on CNH Industrial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded CNH Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.35 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on CNH Industrial from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.48.

Shares of NYSE:CNHI opened at $15.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.00. CNH Industrial has a twelve month low of $12.49 and a twelve month high of $19.69. The company has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 33.61% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

CNH Industrial Profile

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

