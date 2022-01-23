Citigroup Inc. Has $10.55 Million Stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,634 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,973 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.21% of Hexcel worth $10,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hexcel by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,749,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $460,240,000 after acquiring an additional 46,249 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,630,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $476,124,000 after buying an additional 166,423 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 114.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,947,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $357,880,000 after buying an additional 3,171,371 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,785,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $236,208,000 after buying an additional 186,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 2.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,230,553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $191,887,000 after buying an additional 72,400 shares during the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Hexcel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial raised shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Hexcel from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.91.

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $52.49 on Friday. Hexcel Co. has a 1-year low of $42.91 and a 1-year high of $64.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.88 and a beta of 1.39.

In other news, CEO Nick L. Stanage sold 46,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $2,854,716.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert George Hennemuth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $600,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

