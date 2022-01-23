Citigroup Inc. Has $10.77 Million Stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,522 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $10,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 15,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 811,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,068,000 after acquiring an additional 385,038 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 99,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,013,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 407,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 9,850.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

NYSE FLT opened at $226.41 on Friday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.78 and a 1 year high of $295.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $226.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.35.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The firm had revenue of $755.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.73.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.