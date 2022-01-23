Citigroup Inc. Has $10.93 Million Stake in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,887 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 35,920 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Continental Resources worth $10,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Continental Resources by 3.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 117,697 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Continental Resources during the third quarter worth $70,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Continental Resources during the third quarter worth $6,913,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Continental Resources by 84.6% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,964,128 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $90,645,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Continental Resources during the third quarter worth $367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target (down from $43.00) on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Friday, December 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Continental Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.23.

Shares of NYSE CLR opened at $48.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.54. The firm has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 3.10. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.03 and a 1 year high of $55.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

In other news, Director Harold Hamm purchased 117,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.33 per share, for a total transaction of $5,070,476.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Mcnabb II purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.71 per share, with a total value of $91,420.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 362,520 shares of company stock valued at $16,359,012. Company insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

