Citigroup Inc. Has $10 Million Stock Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,669 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.08% of Lincoln National worth $9,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 188.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 794.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $67.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.34 and its 200-day moving average is $68.48. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $44.59 and a one year high of $77.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 7.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 26.01%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Lincoln National from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lincoln National from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.47.

In related news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 10,922 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $802,985.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Randal J. Freitag sold 61,430 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total value of $4,487,461.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

