Citigroup Inc. Has $11.08 Million Stock Position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,931 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $11,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CIBR. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,955,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,229,000 after buying an additional 339,992 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,516,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,902,000 after buying an additional 272,953 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,311,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,327,000 after buying an additional 253,525 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,305,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,065,000 after buying an additional 96,720 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 929,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,489,000 after buying an additional 326,070 shares during the period.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $46.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.40 and a 200-day moving average of $50.62. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $39.18 and a 1 year high of $56.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.281 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%.

