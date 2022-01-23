Citigroup Inc. Has $11.15 Million Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,071 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $11,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 5.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NVO opened at $95.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.71. The company has a market cap of $224.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.03. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $66.59 and a fifty-two week high of $117.35.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 34.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVO. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a 592.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, SEB Equities upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

