Citigroup Inc. Has $11.19 Million Position in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:MOON)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:MOON) by 39.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,605 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 8.05% of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF worth $11,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF by 11.3% in the third quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF by 961.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF in the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF in the second quarter worth $126,000.

NYSEARCA MOON opened at $20.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.25. Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF has a twelve month low of $20.15 and a twelve month high of $51.28.

