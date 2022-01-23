Citigroup Inc. Has $11.22 Million Stock Holdings in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 449,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,823 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 1.53% of PetIQ worth $11,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in PetIQ by 17.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 701,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,066,000 after purchasing an additional 101,802 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PetIQ by 0.5% in the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 109,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in PetIQ during the 2nd quarter worth $2,099,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter.

Get PetIQ alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PETQ shares. TheStreet downgraded PetIQ from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of PetIQ from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on PetIQ in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.75.

In other news, President Susan Sholtis purchased 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.85 per share, for a total transaction of $99,037.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mccord Christensen purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 71,083 shares of company stock worth $1,458,200. Insiders own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

PETQ opened at $20.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.86. PetIQ, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.64 and a 52 week high of $46.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $604.33 million, a PE ratio of -44.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.48.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $210.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.90 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

See Also: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PETQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ).

Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.