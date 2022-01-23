Citigroup Inc. Has $11.41 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 276,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,567 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $11,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 17,656,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,202,000 after buying an additional 1,984,422 shares in the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,209,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 45,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 17,385 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 8,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of SPTL opened at $40.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.08. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $38.28 and a 52-week high of $44.22.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.