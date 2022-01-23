Citigroup Inc. Has $11.87 Million Holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,996 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.18% of EastGroup Properties worth $11,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EGP. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on EastGroup Properties from $160.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EastGroup Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.44.

In other EastGroup Properties news, SVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 500 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total transaction of $102,135.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,199 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total value of $660,817.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EGP opened at $199.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $211.95 and a 200-day moving average of $189.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.79. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.28 and a 52 week high of $229.84.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.72). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $104.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is currently 142.86%.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP).

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.