Citigroup Inc. Has $9.95 Million Stock Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 24.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 484,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,373 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.13% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $9,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPE. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 282.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000.

Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $20.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.48. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $20.76.

