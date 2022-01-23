Citigroup Inc. Increases Stock Position in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 95.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,062,673 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,008,611 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Nokia were worth $11,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nokia during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Optas LLC acquired a new position in Nokia during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nokia during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nokia during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nokia during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 8.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Nokia in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.35.

NOK stock opened at $5.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a PE ratio of -15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.60. Nokia Co. has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $9.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.93 and its 200 day moving average is $5.85.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Nokia had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a positive return on equity of 15.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Research analysts predict that Nokia Co. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Profile

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

