Citigroup Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,905,473 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 377,957 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.19% of Southwestern Energy worth $10,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Southwestern Energy during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy during the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Shares of SWN opened at $4.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.13. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $3.22 and a 1-year high of $5.96.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 55.08% and a positive return on equity of 324.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.08.

Southwestern Energy Profile

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.