Citigroup Inc. Purchases 107,772 Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 174.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,772 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.18% of Fate Therapeutics worth $10,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 45,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 16,478 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,246,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,301,000 after acquiring an additional 221,051 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 12,204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FATE opened at $37.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -17.52 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.56 and a 200 day moving average of $64.92. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $37.06 and a one year high of $118.14.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $14.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 359.66% and a negative return on equity of 28.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 88.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FATE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.41.

In other news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.27, for a total transaction of $1,085,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Yu-Waye Chu sold 3,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total transaction of $192,342.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,702 shares of company stock valued at $6,118,937 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

