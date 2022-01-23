Citigroup Inc. Purchases 17,737 Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 242,304 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 17,737 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.05% of Cheniere Energy Partners worth $9,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cincinnati Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 167.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. now owns 19,876 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 12,436 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 139,197 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after purchasing an additional 43,156 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 573,103 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,308,000 after purchasing an additional 97,577 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.27% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Partners stock opened at $44.59 on Friday. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $37.02 and a 1 year high of $48.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.15, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 274.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.11%.

CQP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.67.

Cheniere Energy Partners Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

