Citigroup Inc. Purchases 2,632 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.09% of Mohawk Industries worth $10,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $272,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 79,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MHK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $248.00 price target on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Sunday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays cut Mohawk Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $215.00 to $202.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.36.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock opened at $156.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $174.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.64 and a twelve month high of $231.80.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

