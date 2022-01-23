Citigroup Inc. Purchases 30,260 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,260 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Graco worth $10,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Graco by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,765,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,269,176,000 after purchasing an additional 109,056 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Graco by 4.5% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,895,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $597,659,000 after purchasing an additional 340,275 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Graco by 11.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,520,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,906,000 after purchasing an additional 580,896 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Graco by 8.1% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,265,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,404,000 after purchasing an additional 395,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Graco by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,330,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,132,000 after acquiring an additional 110,443 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, William Blair raised Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.67.

In other news, Director Eric Etchart sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total value of $47,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Graco stock opened at $71.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.68. Graco Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.34 and a 1-year high of $81.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.31.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $486.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.27 million. Graco had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 22.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.73%.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

