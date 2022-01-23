Citigroup Inc. Purchases 9,956 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 209,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,956 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Loews worth $11,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Loews by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 577,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,551,000 after purchasing an additional 19,658 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Loews during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $760,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Loews by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Loews by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 123,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,659,000 after purchasing an additional 38,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Loews by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 5,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $305,271.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total value of $25,102.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,584 shares of company stock worth $836,032. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Loews from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

NYSE:L opened at $58.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.04. Loews Co. has a 1 year low of $45.11 and a 1 year high of $61.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Loews (NYSE:L) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 11.10%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Loews’s payout ratio is currently 4.08%.

About Loews

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

