Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,022 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.05% of CarMax worth $11,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CarMax by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,342,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,745,000 after buying an additional 157,221 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CarMax by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,410,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,976,000 after buying an additional 110,834 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in CarMax by 8.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,097,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,134,000 after buying an additional 324,857 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in CarMax by 113.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,376,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,041,000 after buying an additional 1,795,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in CarMax by 20.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,092,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,451,000 after buying an additional 527,732 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CarMax alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KMX shares. Guggenheim downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.50.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $108.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.47 and a 52 week high of $155.98.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. CarMax had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

Read More: News Sentiment

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.