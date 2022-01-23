Citigroup Inc. Sells 10,237 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,237 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.06% of Rollins worth $9,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Rollins by 62.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after buying an additional 86,010 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Rollins by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 40,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 4,688 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Rollins by 2.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 293,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,020,000 after buying an additional 8,193 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Rollins by 237.3% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Rollins by 259.7% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 68,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 49,367 shares during the period. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rollins alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of ROL opened at $31.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $31.27 and a one year high of $40.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 44.11 and a beta of 0.57.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Rollins had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 31.82%. The business had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Rollins’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.34%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.