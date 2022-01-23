Citigroup Inc. Sells 12,799 Shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,799 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.17% of CoreSite Realty worth $10,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 1.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 84,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,688,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 24.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 2.7% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 505,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,098,000 after purchasing an additional 13,138 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 7.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 95.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.91, for a total transaction of $579,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.62, for a total transaction of $130,577.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,600 shares of company stock valued at $821,210. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE COR opened at $169.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $170.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 82.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.26. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $107.23 and a 1 year high of $173.57.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.87). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 266.08% and a net margin of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $163.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. CoreSite Realty’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 246.60%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COR. William Blair cut shares of CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “positive” rating and a $154.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $158.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of CoreSite Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.23.

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

