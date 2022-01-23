Citigroup Inc. Sells 20,559 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,559 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.08% of Avalara worth $11,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avalara by 4.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,366,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,647,000 after purchasing an additional 146,189 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Avalara by 2.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,882,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,637,000 after purchasing an additional 42,894 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Avalara by 14.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,727,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,491,000 after purchasing an additional 214,856 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Avalara by 17.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,720,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,376,000 after purchasing an additional 255,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Avalara by 20.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,451,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,904,000 after purchasing an additional 241,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Avalara stock opened at $98.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of -84.13 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Avalara, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.14 and a 12-month high of $191.67.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $181.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.34 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 15.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.30%. The business’s revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVLR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avalara from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Avalara from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Avalara from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price on shares of Avalara in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Avalara in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.25.

In related news, insider Amit Mathradas sold 1,074 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $128,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 7,217 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.66, for a total transaction of $1,311,040.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,519 shares of company stock valued at $8,547,198 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

