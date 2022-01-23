Citigroup Inc. Sells 30,671 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 32.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,671 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $11,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 16.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,107,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,143,000 after purchasing an additional 736,144 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 4,661,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,445,000 after buying an additional 861,499 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,453,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,732,000 after buying an additional 1,179,394 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,393,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,349,000 after buying an additional 155,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,761,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,547,000 after buying an additional 40,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on LBRDK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Broadband presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.83.

Shares of LBRDK opened at $141.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $140.25 and a 12-month high of $194.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a PE ratio of 42.88 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.06.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $250.22 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 78.43% and a return on equity of 6.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.