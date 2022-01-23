Citigroup Inc. Sells 31,443 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,443 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.07% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $10,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 26,246.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 856,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after buying an additional 852,761 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3,855.9% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 791,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,548,000 after buying an additional 771,178 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,835.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 320,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,311,000 after buying an additional 304,313 shares during the period. Curran Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 485.8% during the second quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 46,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,538,000 after purchasing an additional 38,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,242,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,161,000 after purchasing an additional 32,528 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VHT opened at $241.39 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $216.25 and a 12 month high of $268.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.62.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

