Citigroup Inc. Sells 56,197 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 56,197 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.13% of Kilroy Realty worth $10,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,058,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,118,344,000 after buying an additional 147,267 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 6,378,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,219,000 after buying an additional 994,078 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,273,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $415,384,000 after buying an additional 182,003 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,679,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,329,000 after buying an additional 755,500 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,950,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,213,000 after buying an additional 207,570 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KRC opened at $63.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.90 and a 200-day moving average of $67.92. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $55.72 and a 52-week high of $74.05.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $232.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.76 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 71.39% and a return on equity of 11.79%. Kilroy Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.94%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.22.

In other Kilroy Realty news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 1,000 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 12,696 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $900,400.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

