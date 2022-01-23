Citigroup Inc. Sells 79,309 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 31.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,947 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 79,309 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $9,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,345,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,160,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546,458 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter worth $88,349,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter worth $75,901,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,463,633 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $155,849,000 after buying an additional 1,253,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,991,458 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $986,354,000 after buying an additional 1,109,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Lisa Yankie sold 1,903 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total transaction of $100,154.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Donald M. Jr. Casey purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $995,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $52.93 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.13 and a 52 week high of $69.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.16%.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

