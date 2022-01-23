Citigroup Inc. Trims Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 40,562 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Omnicom Group worth $11,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 408,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,629,000 after acquiring an additional 83,767 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 29.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 125.2% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 150,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,934,000 after purchasing an additional 83,900 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 169.9% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 11,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 352,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

OMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.67.

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $75.60 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.46 and a 1 year high of $86.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.41 and its 200 day moving average is $73.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.61%.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $125,173.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

