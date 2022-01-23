City (NASDAQ:CHCO) and Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Critical Survey

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) and Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

Get City alerts:

This table compares City and Northwest Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets City 36.78% 12.51% 1.47% Northwest Bancshares 27.70% 10.36% 1.13%

City pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Northwest Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. City pays out 43.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Northwest Bancshares pays out 64.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. City has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Northwest Bancshares has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years. Northwest Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

City has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northwest Bancshares has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for City and Northwest Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score City 0 0 0 0 N/A Northwest Bancshares 0 3 0 0 2.00

Northwest Bancshares has a consensus price target of $13.51, suggesting a potential downside of 5.39%. Given Northwest Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Northwest Bancshares is more favorable than City.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.8% of City shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.4% of Northwest Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of City shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Northwest Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares City and Northwest Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio City $260.94 million 4.62 $89.60 million $5.53 14.42 Northwest Bancshares $566.33 million 3.20 $74.85 million $1.25 11.42

City has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Northwest Bancshares. Northwest Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than City, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

City beats Northwest Bancshares on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

City Company Profile

City Holding Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. The firm offers savings and checking accounts, credit and debit cards, loans, online and mobile banking, commercial and mortgage loans, trust services and wealth management services. The company was founded in March 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Charleston, WV.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets. The company was founded on June 29, 2001 and is headquartered in Warren, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.